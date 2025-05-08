Pakistan says it shot down '25 drones made by Israel' sent by India

Pakistani military announced Thursday that it has "shot down up to 25 Israeli-made drones" sent by India onto its territory since the previous evening, following the most violent military confrontation between the countries in two decades.

These drones were intercepted "with technical means as well as armed responses," the military statement specified, which had previously indicated it had "neutralized" drones over at least nine cities, some housing barracks and garrisons, such as Rawalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad.