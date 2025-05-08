Salam from the Syrian border: Lebanese Army stands as nation's shield

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, on a tour in the Bekaa and the Baalbeck region at the Lebanese-Syrian border, praised Thursday the commitment of the Lebanese army, emphasizing that it constitutes "the bulwark of the nation and the symbol of sacrifice and loyalty in service of protecting it and its citizens."

Nawaf Salam began his visit in Chaïbiya in the jurd (hinterland) of Baalbeck, before heading to the Bou Fares center, located on the border between the two countries, according to information published on the Grand Serail's X account.

Salam accompanied on this tour by Defense Minister Michel Menassa, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Public Works Minister Fayez Rassamny, and Army Chief of Staff General Hassane Aoudé.

His visit was warmly welcomed by families, local clans, and dignitaries from the northern Bekaa, gathered for the occasion. They thanked the Prime Minister for what they described as a "promising initiative for the return of the state to the region," and raised several urgent issues, including the presence of Syrian refugees and migrants, the situation of 38 deserted border villages due to ongoing tensions, the need to demarcate the border, and the importance of a fair general amnesty law.

Mohammad Nassereddine, speaking on behalf of the families, also called for the creation of a public transportation network in the area and a sustainable solution for managing the dam on the el-Assi (Orontes) River to prevent future water-related conflicts.

On-site, the Prime Minister inspected the military and security arrangements deployed in the area to reinforce border surveillance, prevent infiltrations, and combat smuggling. He also chaired a meeting with Lebanese army soldiers stationed on the site, during which he was informed about the measures in place to protect the sovereignty of the national territory.

In recent months, the Lebanese-Syrian border has experienced clashes between Shiite clans, considered close to Hezbollah, and the new Syrian authorities. The Lebanese army, on its part, has been deployed there to resolve issues related to the border's porosity and regularly conducts operations linked to combating smuggling and trafficking at the northern and eastern borders of Lebanon.

Nawaf Salam visited Damascus last April 14, where he met with the new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss security at the border.