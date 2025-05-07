Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Ahmad al-Sharaa arrives in Paris to meet Macron


07 May 2025 14:49

Interim Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Paris on Wednesday, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA, marking his first European visit since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December.

SANA reported "the arrival of Ahmad al-Sharaa and his accompanying delegation in Paris," where he is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read Amélie Zaccour's full analysis of Macron's invitation to al-Sharaa here.

