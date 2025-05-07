Official publication of municipal election results in Metn and Chouf

The Ministry of the Interior published on Wednesday on its website the results of Sunday's municipal elections in the districts of Metn and Chouf in Mount Lebanon. The results for the districts of Aley, Kesrwan and Jbeil were published the previous day and those for Baabda on Monday.

According to the ministry, 376,725 voters participated in the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, representing a participation rate of 45.16 percent. In addition, 660 complaints were recorded and 8,075 calls were received on the hotline 1766.

'Transparency and neutrality'

On Wednesday morning, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar arrived at the Tripoli serail to review logistical and security preparations for the upcoming municipal elections in Akkar and the North on Sunday. He was met, among others, by the North Governor Ramzi Nohra, Akkar Governor Imad Labaki, municipal presidents, and security commanders.

"We have taken note of what happened during the elections in Mount Lebanon and have learned lessons to ensure the electoral process in the North and Akkar runs smoothly," Hajjar said at a press conference. "There is no doubt about the patriotism of all workers, including security forces and governors, who are working tirelessly for the successful conduct of the elections."

The minister said that there were no "challenges hindering the electoral process, but only some logistical issues."

"The security situation is good, and there are no major problems. The most important thing is the government's willingness to organize the elections on time," he mentioned. He also stated that he had requested "the fight against all phenomena that undermine security," noting that the ministry "will not accept any transgression or chaos in terms of security in any region of Lebanon, particularly in Tripoli."

The previous day, he chaired a meeting of the central operations room responsible for supervising municipal elections and the mokhtars (administrative officials), during which a general assessment of the electoral process in Mount Lebanon was conducted. Hajjar praised "the efforts made for this process to proceed smoothly and democratically." The meeting also focused on ongoing preparations for the polls in the North. The minister finally stressed "the need to maintain security on election day and to work for their success with the utmost transparency and neutrality."

The municipal elections were postponed three times, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. On Sunday, May 4, the vote took place in the governorates of Mount Lebanon, and will continue on May 11 in North Lebanon and Akkar, and on May 18, in the Bekaa, Baalbeck-Hermel region, and Beirut. They will be held in the South on May 24.