Interior Ministry releases election results for Aley, Kesrouan, and Jbeil districts

Interior Ministry published on Tuesday on its website the municipal election results in the districts of Aley, Kesrouan, and Jbeil in Mount Lebanon, which took place on Sunday.

On Monday evening, the election results in the district of Baabda were published. According to the ministry, 376,725 people participated in the municipal elections in Mount Lebanon, representing a 45.16% turnout rate. Additionally, 660 complaints were registered, and 8,075 calls were received on the 1766 hotline.

"Courageous challenge"

On Tuesday, the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, praised the efforts of the Lebanese government, political parties, and local officials for their determination to create the necessary conditions for holding the municipal elections despite the many challenges currently facing the country, describing the achievement as a "courageous and necessary challenge for the democratic future of Lebanon."

The municipal elections and those of the mokhtars will take place in the South on May 24. This will be the fourth round of a municipal election spread over three Sundays and one Saturday in May 2025. These elections were postponed three times, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. On Sunday, May 4, the election was held in the governorates of Mount Lebanon, and will continue on May 11 in North Lebanon and Akkar and on May 18 in the Bekaa, Baalbeck-Hermel region, and Beirut.

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar praised the holding of these elections, prepared in record time, without major incidents on the ground despite complaints recorded by the central operations room, mostly administrative in nature (missing names from lists...).