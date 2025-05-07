Two Emirates Airlines plane arrive in Beirut after travel ban lifted

Two Emirates Airlines planes landed at Beirut airport, roughly a week after the United Arab Emirates announced the lifting of the travel ban to Lebanon imposed on its nationals since August 2023.

According to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the arrival hall of the airport was "decorated with flowers to welcome the plane and its passengers," and "a number of Emirati passengers expressed their joy at returning to Lebanon," following political changes, particularly citing the election of Joseph Aoun as president. "They also noted that the number of arrivals from the United Arab Emirates would increase in the coming days, expressing appreciation for the warm welcome they received," NNA continues. Two more planes are expected on Wednesday.

The announcement of lifting the travel ban to Lebanon for Emiratis was made following the first official visit by President Joseph Aoun to Abu Dhabi, where he was met by Emirati President, Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"It was decided to allow the movement of citizens after implementing the necessary measures to facilitate mobility between the two countries, while expressing the desire to enhance the level of diplomatic representation," the two heads of state said in a joint statement. This also implied that the visa procedure for Lebanese nationals wishing to travel to the UAE would also be simplified.