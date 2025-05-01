UAE eases Visa restrictions for Lebanese visitors, lifts travel ban on its citizens to Lebanon

The United Arab Emirates lifted the travel ban on its citizens to Lebanon and eased Visa restrictions for Lebanese visitors. This comes following a meeting in Abu Dhabi between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, during which both sides issued a joint statement affirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, the Lebanese President said in a post on X.

بيان لبناني-اماراتي مشترك لمناسبة زيارة الرئيس عون الى الامارات:

- الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان عبر عن حرصه على العمل المشترك، واكد على دعم دولة الإمارات لأمن واستقرار وسيادة لبنان.

- الرئيس عون اكد الحرص على ترسيخ العلاقات الثنائية وثمن مواقف دولة الإمارات الداعمة للبنان وشعبه.

-… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) May 1, 2025

The ban was imposed in August 2023, just weeks before the start of Israel's offensive against Lebanon as part of its war with Hezbollah.

Bin Zayed received Aoun at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi. The statement said the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation across various sectors, particularly in economic development, government performance and institutional excellence.

Bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s "support for Lebanon’s security, stability and sovereignty." Aoun expressed appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing support and reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to deepening ties between the two countries."

"The two sides agreed to ease travel between their citizens, raise the level of diplomatic representation and establish a joint business council. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will send a delegation to Lebanon to evaluate potential areas of cooperation. The UAE’s Cabinet Affairs Ministry will also share its successful practices in government development with Lebanon," the statement said.

Bin Zayed concluded by "emphasizing Lebanon’s strategic importance and its vital role in joint Arab action."

Aoun expressed his "deep appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality he received since his arrival in the country,” praising the meeting with Bin Zayed, describing it as “a meeting that exceeded expectations.” He noted that the welcoming feelings were present from the very first phone call between them prior to the visit.

Aoun also appreciated the “UAE’s consistent and supportive stance towards Lebanon in various situations, emphasizing that these positions reflect the depth of the historical and fraternal relations between the two brotherly peoples.”

Aoun touched on the developments in Lebanon, noting that the “political and security situation is heading towards stability, and that the Lebanese government is making diligent efforts to improve economic and living conditions by implementing a package of necessary structural reforms.”

He also mentioned promises of support from Arab and friendly countries for Lebanon, indicating that this support is tied to the implementation of reforms, which the government has already started to apply as part of its efforts to achieve recovery and economic revival.

On the security front, Aoun confirmed that the internal situation is under control despite external threats, praising the efforts and high efficiency of the Lebanese security agencies in maintaining security and stability.

Aoun concluded his visit to Abu Dhabi with a tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where he walked through its halls and wrote a message in the golden registry.

The UAE has implemented several travel bans and advisories related to Lebanon over the years, mainly due to regional tensions and security concerns.

In 2016, the UAE issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid Lebanon due to the growing influence of Hezbollah, which was viewed as aligned with Iran, amid rising tensions between Gulf states and Iran. This advisory intensified in 2017 after Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri's resignation, which was perceived as a Saudi-driven political crisis. The UAE, along with other Gulf nations, warned its citizens against traveling to Lebanon, citing security risks.

In August 2023, the UAE imposed a travel ban on its citizens to Lebanon in response to deadly clashes in the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp. This incident, involving armed factions and resulting in casualties, heightened concerns over Lebanon's security, prompting the UAE to advise against travel to the country.

In June 2023, the UAE also temporarily suspended issuing Visas to Lebanese nationals due to rising tensions, especially in the context of the broader Gulf-Iran relations. However, the UAE later reinstated Visa access for Lebanese citizens following diplomatic discussions.

These travel restrictions and advisories have been largely influenced by regional geopolitical dynamics, especially the Gulf-Iran tensions and internal security issues within Lebanon.

Hezbollah emerged significantly weakened after many of its senior leaders and thousands of its fighters were killed, and much of its rocket arsenal destroyed.

Since his election on Jan. 9, Aoun has already visited Saudi Arabia in March, then Qatar in April, intending to warm relations between Lebanon and these Arab monarchies, strained by regional tensions and the influence of pro-Iranian Hezbollah.

During the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington this week, both Riyadh and Doha called for support in financing Lebanon's reconstruction.