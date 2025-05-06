CLASSICAL MUSIC
Beirut Chamber Orchestra: Making Lebanon resonate with classical music
With the Beirut Chamber Orchestra, conductor Jean-Pierre Schmitt aims to make classical music shine in Lebanon. Born of an encounter and a personal attachment woven through exchanges, this project reflects his desire to create lasting links between artists and cultures.
/OLJ / By Nanette ZIADE RITTER, 06 May 2025 16:50
In New York, where he lives, Jean-Pierre Schmitt first hears about Lebanon through a friend. Moved by the country’s history, he soon finds renewed purpose when another friend, who had lived in Lebanon for years, suggests supporting Lebanese musicians. That idea is enough to inspire a modest but heartfelt fundraising effort among a few close companions.The funds help organize an inaugural concert in Beirut in 2022, featuring American saxophonist Javier Oviedo and Lebanese violinist Mario Rahi.“I liked it there and made friends,” Schmitt says.From those early private events, something more permanent begins to take shape, especially after a pivotal meeting with composer Nicolas Chaanine. Together, they decide to found the Beirut Chamber Orchestra (BCO). Roles are defined, and an NGO is born. Read more Beirut Holidays brings Majida...
In New York, where he lives, Jean-Pierre Schmitt first hears about Lebanon through a friend. Moved by the country’s history, he soon finds renewed purpose when another friend, who had lived in Lebanon for years, suggests supporting Lebanese musicians. That idea is enough to inspire a modest but heartfelt fundraising effort among a few close companions.The funds help organize an inaugural concert in Beirut in 2022, featuring American saxophonist Javier Oviedo and Lebanese violinist Mario Rahi.“I liked it there and made friends,” Schmitt says.From those early private events, something more permanent begins to take shape, especially after a pivotal meeting with composer Nicolas Chaanine. Together, they decide to found the Beirut Chamber Orchestra (BCO). Roles are defined, and an NGO is born. Read more Beirut Holidays brings Majida...
On the same topic