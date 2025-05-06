Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Foreign Affairs Ministry announces two-month closure of Ashrafieh legalization section


By L'Orient Today staff, 06 May 2025 15:26

Foreign Affairs Ministry announces two-month closure of Ashrafieh legalization section

The Bustros Palace, headquarters of the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Credit: NNA.)

BEIRUT — Foreign Affairs Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday the closure of the legalization section located in Ashrafieh starting Monday, May 12, 2025, for a duration of two months. This section handles the official certification of documents, particularly for procedures abroad.

This measure was taken due to "urgent restoration and rehabilitation work in order to facilitate the future smooth functioning of this vital public service and to ensure a faster and more efficient service," according to the statement.

The ministry specified that "during this period, legalization procedures will be carried out exclusively via the LibanPost service or approved translation offices."

