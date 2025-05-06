Foreign Affairs Ministry announces two-month closure of Ashrafieh legalization section

BEIRUT — Foreign Affairs Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday the closure of the legalization section located in Ashrafieh starting Monday, May 12, 2025, for a duration of two months. This section handles the official certification of documents, particularly for procedures abroad.

This measure was taken due to "urgent restoration and rehabilitation work in order to facilitate the future smooth functioning of this vital public service and to ensure a faster and more efficient service," according to the statement.

The ministry specified that "during this period, legalization procedures will be carried out exclusively via the LibanPost service or approved translation offices."