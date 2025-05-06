Lebanon remembers press martyrs and demands justice

BEIRUT — On the occasion of Journalism Martyrs' Day, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, along with others, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the slain media professionals and pledged to uphold the values for which they died.

In a statement, the head of state praised the memory of martyrs in Lebanon, including journalists. "Many journalists fell as martyrs, especially during the Israeli war against Lebanon, while performing their professional duty with honesty and honor," noted Aoun.

He further clarified that "neither shells nor raids deterred them from reporting the truth as it is, making them the country's ambassadors to the world in the darkest and most difficult circumstances." For the president, the journalism martyrs "are the symbol of a free voice that does not bend before injustice and aggression, and of the strong Lebanese will that refuses to submit." He indicated that "their sacrifices will remain a beacon illuminating the path of freedom and dignity for all Lebanese."

Aoun also noted that "the best honor to give our martyrs is to preserve our national unity and the cohesion of our social fabric, and to diligently work towards building a nation worthy of their sacrifices, a strong and invincible country that protects its people and preserves their dignity." "We promise our honorable martyrs, including the martyrs of the Lebanese press, to remain faithful to the cause for which they were martyred, the cause of a free, sovereign, and independent Lebanon. We promise them to continue to strive for the Lebanon they dreamed of, the Lebanon of justice, equality, and dignity," concluded the head of state.

According to figures from the SKeyes Center for Media and Cultural Freedom, twelve journalists working for local and international media were killed during the war between Hezbollah and Israel, while at least 21 others were injured. Three of them were hit in January 2025, nearly two months after the ceasefire, while covering the return of South Lebanon residents to Maroun el-Ras (Bint Jbeil) and Houla (Marjeyoun).

"Establish guarantees"

Salam, wrote on X that the journalism martyrs "were a resounding voice for freedom and dignity against oppression and tyranny." "We bow with respect before their souls who stood up to defend truth and justice," he continued, deeming it our responsibility "to deliver justice to their legacy and the future they dreamed of." "The ink of their pens continues to draw for us the path of the sovereign, just, and strong state that we strive to build, in honor of their blood and for our protection and that of our children," concluded Salam.

For the same occasion, the Press Club highlighted that it is time for media personnel "to receive the appreciation and rights they deserve at different levels, as well as the care and protection that ensure their freedom of expression without incitement or intimidation." "In light of the promises of the new era, it is necessary to establish guarantees that journalists will not face criminal prosecution, to provide the necessary conditions for a dignified life with all the associated rights and benefits, and to seriously pursue all those who have attacked journalists, whether through assassination, murder, or any other form of violence," added the Club.

France "committed to press freedom"

The French Embassy in Lebanon also released a statement on X in which it paid "tribute to journalists who died in the service of a free and independent press." "France reaffirms its commitment to press freedom and access to information, essential in any democratic society," it stated.

Finally, Shia cleric Ali Fadlallah emphasized in a statement relayed by the National News Agency (Ani, official) "the sacrifices of media professionals and journalists" and saluted "all media professionals who have raised the banner of freedom of expression and have made great efforts and sacrifices, serving as messengers of truth."