Aoun, Salam pay tribute to Lebanon's press martyrs

BEIRUT — For the occasion of Press Martyrs Day, President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam paid tribute to the sacrifices of Lebanon's press martyrs on Tuesday and pledged to uphold the values they died defending.

President Joseph Aoun saluted “the memory of Lebanon's honorable martyrs, all martyrs, especially those who gave their lives for the sake of the country and its sacred soil", according to local media outlets.

"We stand today remembering their great sacrifices that have written in blood the pages of glory in Lebanon's ancient and modern history. Throughout its long history, Lebanon has been an arena of conflict and confrontation, and its sons have always been at the forefront of defending the country's dignity, sovereignty and independence ... The memory of the martyrs is not only an occasion to grieve, but also an opportunity to be inspired by the noble values for which they lived and died", the President said.

"Today we remember the martyrs of the Lebanese press, those knights who carried a pen in one hand and a camera in the other, to be witnesses to the truth and transmit it to the world", he continued.

Aoun pointed out that "many journalists have fallen as martyrs, especially during the Israeli war on Lebanon, while performing their professional duty with honesty and honor."

At least 12 journalists were killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon between Oct. 2023 and Nov. 2024, according to the Alternative Press Syndicate. The war between Hezbollah and Israel, which began in Oct. 2023 in parallel with the war in Gaza, escalated in Sept. 2024 before a shaky cease-fire was reached around two months later.

Aoun also emphasized that "the martyrs of the Lebanese press are a symbol of the free word that does not bend in the face of injustice and aggression, and a symbol of the solid Lebanese will that refuses to submit and surrender."

President Aoun stressed that “the best way to honor our martyrs is to preserve our national unity and the cohesion of our social fabric, and to work diligently to build a country worthy of their sacrifices, a strong and invincible country that protects its people and safeguards their dignity.”

"We pledge our innocent martyrs, including the martyrs of the Lebanese press, to remain faithful to the cause for which they were martyred, the cause of a free, sovereign and independent Lebanon. We pledge to them that we will continue to fight for the Lebanon they dreamed of, the Lebanon of justice, equality and dignity", the President finally said.

Meanwhile, Salam wrote on X, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA): "On the anniversary of the martyrs and their day, we bow in reverence to their souls that rose in defense of truth and justice. They were a resounding voice for freedom and dignity in the face of oppression and tyranny. Mercy to all these free people. It is our responsibility to achieve justice for their legacy and for the future that they dreamed of. The ink of their pen still draws for us the path of the sovereign, just and strong state that we are working to build, in honor of their blood and for the protection of ourselves and our children.

For the same occasion, the Press Club emphasized that it is time for the people of the press and media to "receive the appreciation and rights they deserve at various levels, as well as care and protection that provides them with freedom of expression without enticement or intimidation, so that they are not always treated as potential martyrs or suffer a slow death while they are alive."

"In light of the promise of the new era, it is necessary to establish guarantees that journalists will not be criminally prosecuted, to provide the conditions necessary for a dignified life with all its associated rights and benefits, in addition to the serious prosecution of all those who assaulted journalists, whether through assassination, murder, or any form of violence", the Press Club added.

The French Embassy in Lebanon also released a statement on X: "On the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrs of the Lebanese press, France pays tribute to the journalists who died in the service of a free and independent press. France reaffirms its commitment to freedom of the press and access to information, which are essential in any democratic society."

Finally, the Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah appreciated in a statement relayed by NNA “the sacrifices made and offered by media professionals and journalists.”

Fadlallah saluted “all media professionals who have raised the banner of free speech and made great efforts and sacrifices, serving as messengers of truth through voice, image, and care."

He also expressed appreciation for “the loyal and committed press for its role in building awareness and knowledge, championing national and regional causes, and contributing to the advancement and progress of society in its pursuit of liberation, unity, and prosperity."