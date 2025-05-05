GAZA
Humanitarian aid: Israel prepares to ease restrictions to better control Gaza
A meeting is scheduled for Sunday evening to plan the extension of the military operation in Gaza and Israel's control of humanitarian distribution.
L'OLJ / By Clara HAGE, 05 May 2025 13:46
An extension of Israel's military operation in Gaza is taking shape, in an enclave destroyed by more than 90 percent, as the population faces an unbearable humanitarian situation. Signs of this include the mobilization of tens of thousands of reservists to replace those positioned on the frontier with Lebanon and in the West Bank and allow them to be deployed in the Gaza Strip for a "significant duration," army sources told the newspaper Haaretz. The outlines of this new cease-fire violation by Israel, after a truce with Hamas was reached in mid-January, are expected to be discussed within the security cabinet this Sunday evening. It is expected to include the advancement of ground forces in the enclave, according to the Israeli strategy followed since March, which aims to increase pressure on the Islamist movement to force them to...
