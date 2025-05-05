ISRAEL-SYRIA
Israel pushes its pawns further in Syria
Israel carried out more than 20 strikes before dawn on Saturday, described as the "most violent" this year according to the SOHR, on military sites in the country.
AFP/L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 05 May 2025 13:00
This is not the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad that Israel has positioned itself as a defender of the Druze minority to extend its influence in Syria. However, Israel has never gone as far as it did after the series of sectarian clashes that erupted on Monday, April 28, between Sunni factions and armed Druze groups in the suburbs of Damascus, risking the specter of a permanent military occupation. After threatening several times to intervene in Syria to protect the country's approximately 700,000 Druze, Israel continued its military campaign by launching more than 20 strikes on military sites before dawn on Saturday, described as the "most violent" this year according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), following two other strikes in the past week.On the same day, the U.N. called on Israel to...
