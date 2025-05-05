Emirates introduce AI education in schools starting from Kindergarten

Courses dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) will be introduced at all levels starting from kindergarten in the next school year in public schools in the United Arab Emirates, according to authorities of the wealthy Gulf state.

The Emirati government has approved "the introduction of AI as a subject at all levels of public education, from kindergarten to level 12," the equivalent of the final year of high school, announced on Sunday by the Prime Minister and ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. The courses aim to equip students "with the knowledge and skills necessary to understand the principles of AI and its applications in daily life," and to prepare them "to create and develop intelligent solutions" in the future, said Emirati Minister of Education Sarah Al-Amiri on X.

The Emirates, which are among the world's top oil exporters, are betting on AI as part of their economic diversification efforts and are investing heavily in the field. They are "one of the first countries in the world to introduce artificial intelligence (AI) in school curricula," stated the Emirati minister. The country was the first in the world to have an Artificial Intelligence Ministry in 2017. It is home to a dedicated university, the Mohammad bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, a partner of the American software giant Microsoft and the École Polytechnique, one of the most prestigious engineering training programs in France.

The Emirates announced this year investments ranging from 30 to 50 billion euros in France, including plans for the construction of a "campus" focused on artificial intelligence with a giant data center. The Emirati investment fund MGX is also involved in the Stargate plan for massive investments in AI in the United States.