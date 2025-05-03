ANALYSIS
After another bloody week, Sharaa faces mounting threats
Renewed violence involving the Druze community casts doubts about the sustainability of the Syrian new power.
OLJ / Dany MOUDALLAL and Tatiana KROTOFF, 03 May 2025 16:43
Syria is on edge following renewed violence. Since Monday, clashes between Sunni and Druze armed groups, along with government forces attempting to restore order, have rattled the country. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports that at least 101 people have been killed in the violence. Despite an agreement between the Damascus government and Druze leaders reached on Thursday, tensions remain high.More concerning is Israeli interference: airstrikes carried out on Wednesday and Friday morning near the presidential palace in Damascus have raised fears of a broader conflict. This escalation casts doubt on the future of the new power, which is already grappling with a devastating economic crisis and the ongoing U.S. refusal to lift sanctions. It also highlights the deep ethnic, religious and political divisions that continue...
