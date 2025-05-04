Hezbollah disarmament: The syndrome of bereaved communities

In Lebanon's turbulent history, the country's religious communities have faced pivotal moments that seem to alter the course of fate. These are times when sudden deaths disrupt the paths of beloved leaders, taken from their followers by the hands of assassins. They are moments when defeat appears inevitable, not always because of an enemy, but due to the narrow calculations of improvised strategists, engaging in battles beyond their capability, or falling victim to illusions of destroying an imagined foe that they believe will vanish within minutes. These are times when constrained agreements, imposed and signed under foreign pressure, sometimes abroad, push a community to the brink of existential despair.In the wake of such events, the mourning community retreats, laments its fate, and voices its frustrations. It timidly acknowledges...
In Lebanon's turbulent history, the country's religious communities have faced pivotal moments that seem to alter the course of fate. These are times when sudden deaths disrupt the paths of beloved leaders, taken from their followers by the hands of assassins. They are moments when defeat appears inevitable, not always because of an enemy, but due to the narrow calculations of improvised strategists, engaging in battles beyond their capability, or falling victim to illusions of destroying an imagined foe that they believe will vanish within minutes. These are times when constrained agreements, imposed and signed under foreign pressure, sometimes abroad, push a community to the brink of existential despair.In the wake of such events, the mourning community retreats, laments its fate, and voices its frustrations. It timidly acknowledges...