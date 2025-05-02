SYRIA MASSACRES
'It's like living in Afghanistan': Residents on edge again after sectarian clashes in Syria
In Jaramana and Sahnaya, on the outskirts of Damascus, sectarian clashes have finally ceased after days of violence, but residents are still struggling to regain a semblance of normality.
/OLJ / Pauline VACHER, from Jaramana, Syria, 02 May 2025 16:17
“I thought I was going to die,” confides Ann*. For two days, the young woman remained confined to her home in Jaramana, following developments through her neighborhood's WhatsApp group. On Monday evening, clashes erupted in this predominantly Druze and Christian city southeast of Damascus, before spreading to Sahnaya and then to the south of the country. More than 100 people were killed in a matter of days in clashes between Druze and Sunni militias, after a blasphemous audio message attributed to a Druze sheikh circulated, prompting government forces to intervene. The audio message was not confirmed to have been true.The violence revived deep anxieties following the massacres of Alawites on the Syrian coast last March. “We’re afraid of experiencing the same thing,” says Souleiman*, a Christian from Jaramana. After two days at home,...
