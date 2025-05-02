Beddawi: Palestinian factions deny seizure of missiles in camp

Palestinian factions in the Beddawi camp in North Lebanon have denied "reports circulated by the channel al-Hadath regarding allegations of a seizure, by the Lebanese army, of large quantities of missiles inside the camp."

"We certify that there are no missiles or heavy weapons in the Beddawi camp," asserts a statement provided to our correspondent Michel Hallak.

The Saudi pan-Arab channel al-Hadath published information on Friday that it described as exclusive, coming from its own sources, stating that "hundreds of missiles belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command (FPLP-GC) were seized by the Lebanese army in the camp," adding that "Palestinian armed forces evacuated three positions in the vicinity." According to Palestinian sources cited by al-Hadath, the movement "Hamas has not decided to carry out attacks from Lebanon, for the moment." According to the channel's information, "the Lebanese army arrested two members of Hamas involved in launching missiles from South Lebanon, as well as members of other factions."

Rockets were fired from South Lebanon on March 22 and 27, provoking Israeli retaliatory bombings, notably against armed positions or places linked to Hezbollah's interests, in the southern suburbs of Beirut. The Shiite party has denied involvement in these incidents each time.

Regarding the reports of a missile seizure in Beddawi, the Palestinian factions, in their statement, said that "these rumors aim to sow doubt about the positive and continuous contacts between the camps and the Lebanese authorities, led by the army."

In early April, the Lebanese army closed several official and unofficial entrances to the Beddawi camp on the outskirts of Tripoli in North Lebanon, following a series of clashes between camp residents and those in surrounding areas.

Several military bases and weapons of the FPLP-GC, a faction originally supported by the regime of Bashar al-Assad, who fell in early December 2024, were handed over to the army in December 2024.