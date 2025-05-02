Higher Defense Council meets in Baabda

The Higher Defense Council is meeting Friday morning at the Baabda Palace, under the leadership of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, to discuss several security issues, particularly in anticipation of municipal elections, and the issue of Hamas weapons in Lebanon, according to consistent reports circulating in the media

The Council began its meeting shortly after 9 a.m., following a tête-à-tête between the head of state and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

According to information from the channel al-Jadeed, the Council members will consider the issue of a prohibition on any military action by Hamas, which would then be held accountable in case of violation. This comes as elements of the Palestinian Islamist movement are suspected of firing from southern Lebanon towards Israel on March 22 and 28. These rocket launches, which were never claimed, triggered a deadly response from the Israeli army. Meanwhile, the channel MTV notes that the issue of Hezbollah's weapons will not be addressed during the meeting. This topic has been highly debated amidst Israeli and American pressures for the state to seize the arsenal of the Shiite party, which the latter refuses, asserting a preference for "dialogue" on the national defense strategy.

The Higher Defense Council is chaired by the president of the Republic, the prime minister serves as vice president, and it also includes the ministers of defense, foreign affairs, finance, interior, and economy.