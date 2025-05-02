Gaza humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' warns ICRC | LIVE

Iran says US sanctions will not change its nuclear stance

Iran warned Friday that continued U.S. sanctions would “not change” its position on the nuclear issue, after former President Donald Trump said he planned to take a hardline approach and threatened to sanction any country or individual involved in buying Iranian oil.

“The continuation of these illegal behaviors will not alter Iran’s stance, which is logical, legitimate and based on international law,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the sanctions “create deep doubt and mistrust about the seriousness of the United States’ commitment to a diplomatic path.”