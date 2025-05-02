Gaza humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' warns ICRC | LIVE

UNIFIL Chief says peacekeepers will continue mission, coordination with army
The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, said Friday that U.N. peacekeepers will continue their mission in southern Lebanon to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and will maintain coordination with the Lebanese Army.
Iran says US sanctions will not change its nuclear stance
Iran warned Friday that continued U.S. sanctions would “not change” its position on the nuclear issue, after former President Donald Trump said he planned to take a hardline approach and threatened to sanction any country or individual involved in buying Iranian oil.
“The continuation of these illegal behaviors will not alter Iran’s stance, which is logical, legitimate and based on international law,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the sanctions “create deep doubt and mistrust about the seriousness of the United States’ commitment to a diplomatic path.”
Over 29 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza today
Gaza’s Civil Defense said Friday that 29 people were killed in new Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which has been under a total blockade by Israel for two months.
Syrian presidency calls Israeli strike near palace a 'dangerous escalation'
The Syrian presidency strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and “a direct attack on state institutions and sovereignty.”
Germany urges Syria to protect civilians amid renewed clashes
Germany expressed deep concern over recent violent clashes in Syria and called on the Syrian government to ensure the protection of civilians.
“Syria must not become a playground for regional tensions,” the German Foreign Ministry said, urging all domestic and foreign actors to exercise maximum restraint.
South Lebanon
Low-flying Israeli drones were observed over the towns of Zawtar, Yohmor, Arnoun, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Ali al- (all located in the Nabatieh district), local residents.
Drones were also spotted over the towns of Tora and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Sour district, as well as over some villages in the Bint Jbeil district.
Israeli fighter jets entered Lebanon's airspace and are flying over several southern regions, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south reported.
Aid blockade in Gaza: UNRWA denounces 'collective punishment'
Head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees described Israel's siege on Gaza as a "collective punishment" of the civilian population, including children, women, and the elderly. “They are being collectively punished for being born and living in Gaza — something beyond their control,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. He called on Israel to lift the blockade and allow the entry of essential goods, while also urging the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.
Irish Foreign Minister has said that Israel’s current siege on Gaza “is the longest blockade since the war began and is completely unacceptable”.
He said on X: “No aid has entered Gaza in over 8 weeks. Children are starving. Hospitals are lacking basic medicine.”
“Ireland calls on Israel to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid in immediately,” the minster added.
Israel
Deadly attacks started in the early hours of the day continue.
Medical sources have told Al Jazeera that 22 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the enclave since dawn.
Gaza: Humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' says Red Cross
Humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip are "on the verge of total collapse," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned, following two months of a complete blockade on aid entry by Israel.
"If the delivery of relief supplies does not resume immediately, the ICRC will no longer have the food, medicine, and essential goods needed to continue many of its programs in Gaza," the organization said in a statement.
Israel strikes near Syrian presidential palace after accusations of Druze genocide
Israel carried out an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday, following accusations by the Druze community leader of a "genocidal campaign" against Druze civilians by the new Syrian government under President Ahmad al-Shareh.
The most prominent Druze religious leader in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajrin, had condemned what he called an "unjustified genocidal campaign" targeting members of his community, after sectarian clashes earlier in the week left more than 100 dead, according to an NGO.
A few hours later, Israeli warplanes struck the area around the presidential palace, the Israeli army announced on Telegram.
Four injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon
In southern Lebanon, four people — including a man and his wife — were injured in an Israeli drone strike around 2 a.m., targeting a prefab building near a gas station on the main road of Houla (Marjayoun), according to our correspondent. The drone reportedly fired three grenades at the structure.
Prefab buildings have frequently been targeted in southern Lebanon in recent weeks.
Gaza
At least 29 killed in Israeli strikes, says Civil Defense
Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that at least 29 people were killed since last night in Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
Since Wednesday night, eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the home of the Abu Sahloul family in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza, according to Civil Defense official Mohammed al-Moughayer. Four others died in an airstrike in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City (north), he added. At least 17 more were killed in other attacks across the territory, including one that struck a displacement tent in Deir al-Balah (central Gaza).
Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen
The Israeli army announced this morning that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. The launch has not been claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
"Following sirens that sounded recently in several areas of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli army said in a brief statement on Telegram. The missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory, it added.
☕Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in Lebanon and the rest pf the Middle East.
To catch up on what you missed yesterday read our Morning Brief 👇
