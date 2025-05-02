Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

A Palestinian man carries firewood past makeshift displacement tents in Gaza City on May 1, 2025. (Credit: Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP)

Live MIDDLE EAST

Gaza humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' warns ICRC | LIVE

L'Orient Today / By Muntasser Abdallah, Renee Davis, Marguerita Sejaan, 02 May 2025 09:44

What you need to know

Israel intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

At least 29 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Thursday

Drone strike on Houla targeted prefab near gas station

17:55 Beirut Time

UNIFIL Chief says peacekeepers will continue mission, coordination with army

The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, said Friday that U.N. peacekeepers will continue their mission in southern Lebanon to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and will maintain coordination with the Lebanese Army.

🔗 More details here.

17:52 Beirut Time

Iran says US sanctions will not change its nuclear stance

Iran warned Friday that continued U.S. sanctions would “not change” its position on the nuclear issue, after former President Donald Trump said he planned to take a hardline approach and threatened to sanction any country or individual involved in buying Iranian oil.

“The continuation of these illegal behaviors will not alter Iran’s stance, which is logical, legitimate and based on international law,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the sanctions “create deep doubt and mistrust about the seriousness of the United States’ commitment to a diplomatic path.”

17:52 Beirut Time

Over 29 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza today

Gaza’s Civil Defense said Friday that 29 people were killed in new Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, which has been under a total blockade by Israel for two months.

16:55 Beirut Time

Syrian presidency calls Israeli strike near palace a 'dangerous escalation'

The Syrian presidency strongly condemned the Israeli airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and “a direct attack on state institutions and sovereignty.”

16:55 Beirut Time

Germany urges Syria to protect civilians amid renewed clashes

Germany expressed deep concern over recent violent clashes in Syria and called on the Syrian government to ensure the protection of civilians.

“Syria must not become a playground for regional tensions,” the German Foreign Ministry said, urging all domestic and foreign actors to exercise maximum restraint.

16:55 Beirut Time

Iran says continued US sanctions won't change nuclear stance

Iran warned Friday that the continuation of U.S. sanctions will not alter its position on the nuclear issue, after former President Donald Trump vowed a hardline approach and threatened sanctions on any entity purchasing Iranian oil.

“These illegal actions will not change Iran’s logical and legitimate stance, which is based on international law,” said the Iranian Foreign Ministry, adding that the sanctions undermine trust in the U.S.’s diplomatic credibility.

16:55 Beirut Time

29 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza throughout the day

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that 29 people were killed Friday in renewed Israeli airstrikes on the war-ravaged Palestinian territory, which has been under a total blockade by Israel for two months.

14:17 Beirut Time

South Lebanon

Low-flying Israeli drones were observed over the towns of Zawtar, Yohmor, Arnoun, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Ali al- (all located in the Nabatieh district), local residents.

Drones were also spotted over the towns of Tora and Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Sour district, as well as over some villages in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli fighter jets entered Lebanon's airspace and are flying over several southern regions, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the south reported.

13:53 Beirut Time

Aid blockade in Gaza: UNRWA denounces 'collective punishment'

Head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees described Israel's siege on Gaza as a "collective punishment" of the civilian population, including children, women, and the elderly. “They are being collectively punished for being born and living in Gaza — something beyond their control,” said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. He called on Israel to lift the blockade and allow the entry of essential goods, while also urging the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

13:28 Beirut Time

Irish Foreign Minister has said that Israel’s current siege on Gaza “is the longest blockade since the war began and is completely unacceptable”.

He said on X: “No aid has entered Gaza in over 8 weeks. Children are starving. Hospitals are lacking basic medicine.”

“Ireland calls on Israel to lift the blockade and allow humanitarian aid in immediately,” the minster added.

12:42 Beirut Time

Israel

Deadly attacks started in the early hours of the day continue.

Medical sources have told Al Jazeera that 22 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the enclave since dawn.

11:04 Beirut Time

Gaza: Humanitarian operations 'on the verge of total collapse,' says Red Cross

Humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip are "on the verge of total collapse," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned, following two months of a complete blockade on aid entry by Israel.

"If the delivery of relief supplies does not resume immediately, the ICRC will no longer have the food, medicine, and essential goods needed to continue many of its programs in Gaza," the organization said in a statement.

09:47 Beirut Time

Israel strikes near Syrian presidential palace after accusations of Druze genocide

Israel carried out an airstrike near the presidential palace in Damascus early Friday, following accusations by the Druze community leader of a "genocidal campaign" against Druze civilians by the new Syrian government under President Ahmad al-Shareh.

The most prominent Druze religious leader in Syria, Sheikh Hikmat al-Hajrin, had condemned what he called an "unjustified genocidal campaign" targeting members of his community, after sectarian clashes earlier in the week left more than 100 dead, according to an NGO.

A few hours later, Israeli warplanes struck the area around the presidential palace, the Israeli army announced on Telegram.

09:47 Beirut Time

Four injured in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

In southern Lebanon, four people — including a man and his wife — were injured in an Israeli drone strike around 2 a.m., targeting a prefab building near a gas station on the main road of Houla (Marjayoun), according to our correspondent. The drone reportedly fired three grenades at the structure.

Prefab buildings have frequently been targeted in southern Lebanon in recent weeks.

09:47 Beirut Time

Gaza

At least 29 killed in Israeli strikes, says Civil Defense

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that at least 29 people were killed since last night in Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.

Since Wednesday night, eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the home of the Abu Sahloul family in the Khan Younis refugee camp in southern Gaza, according to Civil Defense official Mohammed al-Moughayer. Four others died in an airstrike in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City (north), he added. At least 17 more were killed in other attacks across the territory, including one that struck a displacement tent in Deir al-Balah (central Gaza).

09:47 Beirut Time

Israel intercepts missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army announced this morning that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. The launch has not been claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

"Following sirens that sounded recently in several areas of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted," the Israeli army said in a brief statement on Telegram. The missile was intercepted before entering Israeli territory, it added.

09:44 Beirut Time

☕Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in Lebanon and the rest pf the Middle East.

To catch up on what you missed yesterday read our Morning Brief 👇

US names new truce monitor, Israeli strikes kill over 50 in Gaza, 70 dead in Syria clashes: Everything you need to know this Friday

US names new truce monitor, Israeli strikes kill over 50 in Gaza, 70 dead in Syria clashes: Everything you need to know this Friday

What you need to know

Israel intercepts new missile fired from Yemen

At least 29 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Thursday

Drone strike on Houla targeted prefab near gas station

On the same topic

You should read…

L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now

Most read