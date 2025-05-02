UNIFIL commander assures peacekeepers will continue mission, coordination with Lebanese Army

The head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro, said Friday that peacekeepers will continue their mission in southern Lebanon in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and in coordination with the Lebanese Army.

“We recognize that the needs are significant, and UNIFIL will always stand by the Lebanese people to the best of its ability, within the framework of its mandate and Resolution 1701,” Lázaro said during a farewell meeting at the headquarters of the Union of Municipalities of Sour, as his mandate nears its end.

“The situation today is more stable than it was a few months ago, but it remains fragile. Any development that could lead to an escalation must be avoided. We are doing our best in this regard,” he added.

Lázaro stressed that “UNIFIL remains fully committed to working alongside its strategic partner, the Lebanese Army,” and said the mission would offer “full support” to the army during the upcoming municipal elections. He praised the Lebanese government, political parties, and local officials for their efforts to ensure the elections proceed despite ongoing national challenges.

Municipal elections are scheduled to begin Sunday in Mount Lebanon and will take place over three consecutive Sundays and the final Saturday in May across all Lebanese governorates.

The general’s comments came amid recent tensions between UNIFIL patrols and residents in southern villages, where peacekeepers have been accused of moving without Lebanese Army escorts.

Friday’s meeting brought together Sour Union of Municipalities President Hassan Dbouk, local municipal heads, Sour Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Jaffal, and several security officials.

“During the last war, our centers and soldiers were targeted by Israel,” Lázaro said. “We are here to support southern communities and the Lebanese Army. If we were to evacuate our posts, UNIFIL might not be able to return, given the current conditions.”

UNIFIL installations have been hit multiple times by Israeli strikes during the 13-month conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

Commenting on Israeli military positions still present in southern Lebanon, Lázaro said UNIFIL has repeatedly urged Israel to withdraw and has proposed “numerous solutions,” but added, “The response has been political, not military.”