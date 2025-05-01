Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Dinnieh farmers request immediate compensation from authorities after devastating storm


L'Orient Today / By Ghadir Hamadi, 01 May 2025 19:07

Dinnieh farmers request immediate compensation from authorities after devastating storm

Tree uprooted in Dinnieh, North Lebanon, after the storm on Wednesday 30 April 2025. (Credit: NNA)

Farmers in Dinnieh, North Lebanon, are urgently calling on the government, the Agriculture Ministry and the High Relief Commission to swiftly assess the damage caused by a powerful storm that struck the region Wednesday and to provide timely compensation for their losses, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The storm, accompanied by strong winds, caused widespread destruction to agricultural crops across Dinnieh, from the coastal areas to the central plains and mountainous zones, according to NNA.

"The winds severely impacted this season’s harvest, with large quantities of fruit, including almonds, plums, greengages and apricots, prematurely falling to the ground. In addition to the crop losses, many fruit-bearing trees were either broken or uprooted, posing long-term setbacks that farmers say may take years to recover from. The storm also damaged solar panels, tile rooftops of several homes and other property," NNA reported.

Farmers stressed the urgency of government intervention, warning that the scale of their losses threatens their livelihoods and cannot be absorbed without substantial support.

