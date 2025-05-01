For May 1, presidency pledges to 'protect workers' rights'

President Joseph Aoun extended his greetings to Lebanese workers on the occasion of May 1, in a message posted on X, in which he assured that the presidency will work to protect their rights, stating that the reforms initiated by Nawaf Salam's government are moving in this direction.

"Despite all circumstances, you have remained loyal and committed to the hope of a better future. The state is committed to protecting workers' rights and improving their conditions; the ongoing reforms aim to create job opportunities for young people and strengthen the social protection system," the president wrote.

"No matter how long the current crisis lasts, it will eventually disappear. We will emerge stronger and more resilient, in order to continue building the Lebanon of tomorrow," he added.

In crisis since 2019 and scarred by more than a year of war between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon is currently in contact with the International Monetary Fund and its partners to unlock aid for reconstruction and recovery, but will need to implement significant reforms to achieve this.