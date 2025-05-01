Spring has sprung! Sun(ny)day morning at Souk el Kotob

On April 27, local literary journal Rusted Radishes hosted the 11th edition of its books and photography market “Souk el Kotob والصور” at Souk el Tayeb in Beirut's Mar Mikhael neighborhood.

Tables selling books, photographs, prints, journals and artwork filled the venue, whose atmosphere was peppered with lively conversation, daytime glee and the romantic smell of freshly brewed coffee coupled with the wistful scent of books' inner pages. The coffee bar at the entrance drew people in with earthy java aromas, like an invitation with a kick-back.

Here’s a little tour in case you missed it! Grab a warm cup of coffee and enjoy the finer things.

Station 1: Checking in with Rusted Radishes

Stickers, notebooks and stacked matted copies of several RR issues: “Money,” “Labor & Idleness,” “The Political City,” “Sea Change,” and “Crossing Borders.” All were enveloped in bold and striking covers. The literary journal offers prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction and all things literature by local writers and aesthetic-core visuals by local artists.

“Some of us have been here since Souk el Kotob was founded," said Rima Rantisi, founding editor of Rusted Radishes. The event started during the early days of Lebanon's economic collapse, she explained, to support local bookshops, sellers and papermakers, eventually growing to include pictures, artwork and comics.

“Participants in the souk are members of our literary and artistic community whom we engage with outside the souk as well and these gatherings help make the community tighter,” she added. “We haven't had an edition for a year due to the wars, so it felt good to be back and amongst the tribe.”

Station 2: Coffee to-stay please

Coffee first! Local coffee roastery and supplier Croum is the first stop. Mira had her hair up in a business-as-usual ponytail and was dashing between V60 drippers and cold brew pitchers, crafting every cup of coffee with utmost precision.

Croum Coffee was founded by Lebanese siblings Mira and Charbel Stephan. "As an architect, I drink so much coffee," said Mira. "But I began to feel sick from commercial [grinds]. My brother brought over some beans from Honduras, where he lived and became part of a community of farmers. I tried it and almost immediately got attached.”

The Stephans get most of their beans from Honduras because Charbel "knows all the farmers," Mira explains. "We only do direct farming, microlots, no agents or middlemen. It’s all traceable. We want to support the locals there.”

“They work so hard peeling, sourcing and selecting the beans by hand, like our dad used to. Our father also has cherry fields; this is where the name "croum" ["vineyards"] comes from. Fun fact: The coffee bean is a cherry!"





Station 3: Comic Books Central

Samandal is a local comic book publication and magazine. It started in 2006 as an open call publication in English, Arabic, French, or silent comics. Then, it became a yearly publication that included known authors. The latest publication, ‘Revenge,’ is about the war in Gaza.

"We've had issues about Arab women, the Lebanese Civil War and about exile, among others,” May Farra, Samandal's representative at the event, told L’Orient Today.

“Samandal is a platform for promoting young artists' work, giving them a chance for exposure and supporting their talents," she said. "It's non-commercial, uncensored and experimental. Most issues raise awareness about causes through art.”





Station 4: For the Architecture buffs

In the back was a booth with an array of interesting photos of nature with the label dar[e]. Philippe Saleh, with a PhD in Architecture and Sustainability, sat meticulously coloring postcards of natural sites. "This is my book on sustainable design for architecture students," he said. "It's a detailed approach with definitions of sustainability, photographs shot methodically of areas in Lebanon to show both the beauty and pollution in the country."

The name dar[e] comes from dar — the common Arabic word for a home — and the 'e' in brackets takes us back to high school chemistry: A chemical symbol for subgroups of atoms within a molecule. So it's like saying the environment is a function of how we build our homes, from within, thus the 'e'. Clever.





Station 5: Do I smell books?

This next booth offered books on books on books, and curiously sundry ones. Vahe Barsoum carefully selects second-hand books from old houses: When the elderly passed away, their children would clear out the house they had inherited. Enter Vahe! He buys the books left by the departed, sells them, then buys new books: a clever and sustainable approach. Imagine the collections!

What’s more, Vahe has a secret superpower to tell those books apart: “You know, when I buy books from houses, I check the smell. Maybe because I cook, I'm interested in smells and aromas. Each house has a unique smell that lingers after the owners have departed from this world. I've developed this ability to tell by the smell of the book the house it came from.”

From Madonna’s rare X-rated sex book (what happened there…) to a precious aged catalogue of Armenian art and tapestries separated by wax paper, his collection is wide and varied, but curated.

Station 6: A little puzzle-d

Farah Shouman’s “Kan ma kan” creates wooden puzzle pieces, and every puzzle culminates in a city in Lebanon, like areas in Beirut, Tripoli, Chouf, Batroun and Baalbeck. Each one tells a story.

“For example, if you look closely at the Gemmayze piece, its general cut is that of the Gemmayz tree, which is where the name comes from,” she explained.

Station 7: Draw me like one of your besties

This booth was the most whimsical and colorful, which makes sense given that five young illustrators were running the show. The Setta Illustrations team was taking turns drawing portraits of people on the spot.

“The number of incredible people we met and how much we bonded with them due to the intimacy of drawing someone’s portrait was beautiful,” Marilyne Balian, one of the student illustrators, gushed. "We cannot wait to do this again."