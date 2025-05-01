Close races to watch in Mount Lebanon during the municipal elections
Sunday's election will mainly serve to gauge the balance of power between the two main Christian parties, the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement.
L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 01 May 2025 14:35
More than nine years after the last elections, almost 900,000 registered Lebanese voters in Mount Lebanon will head to the polls Sunday to elect their municipal councils. In total, 277 localities, divided among the districts of Jbeil, Kesrouan, Baabda, Metn, Aley, and Chouf, are concerned, not counting the 53 municipal councils already elected by default. In most cases, the competition is driven by familial or strictly local considerations. However, politics sometimes takes precedence, especially in the current context of heightened polarization around Hezbollah and its weapons. As the election approaches, L’Orient-Le Jour selects some of the key runnings to watch this Sunday.Intense competition among Christians...Inter-Christian competition will be one of the main issues. This is the case in Jounieh, where voters have a choice between...
