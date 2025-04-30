Generator rates see a slight decrease in April

A very slight decrease has been noted in the price of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) produced and sold by private or neighborhood electric generators for bills issued in April 2025, according to the latest tariff schedule published Wednesday by the Ministry of Energy and Water.

The kWh price is set at LL 28,591 (approximately $0.32). It is known that the kWh price is always increased by 10 percent for operators in mountainous (more than 700 meters above sea level) and/or rural areas, bringing it to LL 31,451 (nearly $0.35), compared to LL 32,972 the previous month.

To calculate their bill, each subscriber must multiply the fixed price by the number of kWh corresponding to their consumption, recorded on an individual meter that the operator is supposed to have installed. The adopted dollar exchange rate is the market rate, which is LL 89,700 for a dollar bill.

The average fuel oil price taken into account for this tariff calculation is LL 1,305,617 for 20 liters (a decrease compared to the LL 1,338,852 used for March bills).

The other components of the pricing, which include a 10 percent margin, remain unchanged. Regarding fixed fees, for a maximum intensity of 5 amperes (A), the monthly flat rate is still LL 385,000 ($4.29), while that for an intensity of 10 A is LL 685,000 ($7.64). The ministry also imposes an additional charge of LL 300,000 ($3.34) for each additional 5 A from 10 A onwards.

For installations connected to a three-phase meter (like elevators), an additional flat rate is calculated based on a reference capacity. For an elevator powered by three phases that can support 15 A each, the generator owner should only charge LL 985,000 ($10.98) and not LL 2,785,000 ($31.05).

Private generators have been tolerated for decades, during which they have established themselves as a remedy to the structural production shortfall of Électricité du Liban (EDL). The obligation for generator owners to install an individual meter at each of their subscribers' premises came into effect in 2017, but not everyone complies.