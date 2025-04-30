Israel conducts strikes near Sahnaya region in Syria | LIVE

Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) announced in a statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency that its former leader, Walid Jumblatt, held intensive contacts that included the new Syrian administration, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan, and asked those concerned to seek a cease-fire in the Syria area of Ashrafieh Sahnaya to stop the bloodshed.

Jumblatt also requested that "matters be addressed based on the logic of the state and the unity of Syria with all its components."

According to PSP, a ceasefire was agreed upon and went into effect half an hour ago as a result of the contacts.

Following that, Jumblatt requested that the ceasefire be maintained, as a delegation from Jabal al-Arab region is expected to arrive in addition to a delegation of sheikhs and community figures. The purpose of this visit is to develop a final formula that ensures there is "no return to infighting, which only benefits the Israeli enemy," according to Jumblatt.