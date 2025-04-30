Aoun meets new head of the cease-fire supervision committee

President Joseph Aoun received Wednesday, in the presence of U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, the chairman of the cease-fire supervision committee between Israel and Hezbollah, U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, who introduced his successor, Maj. Gen. Michael Leeney, according to a statement released by Baabda.

"President Aoun emphasized the need to strengthen the committee's work, continue to pressure Israel to cease its aggressions, withdraw from the five hills it occupies and free Lebanese prisoners," the presidency said.

"The head of state also affirmed that the Lebanese army fully performs its missions in the South, particularly south of the Litani, where it continues to seize weapons and ammunition, as well as dismantle armed apparitions," added the statement published on X.

Leeney, born in 1966 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, has served in several branches of the army: infantry, armored division, and air defense, and has primarily operated in California during his career. He also served as executing officer in the United States Battalion (USBATT) deployed as part of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Sinai, Egypt, as well as in the agribusiness development team of the 40th Infantry Division in Kunar, Afghanistan.

Passage in Kuwait

In 2011, Leeney took command of the 1-143rd FA in Walnut Creek. Then, in 2013, he was appointed to the 79th Brigade. In August 2014, he became Chief of Staff of the 40th ID, a position he held until May 2018. Subsequently, he was deployed as Chief of Staff of the Train, Advise and Assist Command South (TAAC-S) in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

After his return in Feb. 2019, he was appointed Deputy Commander for Operations for the 40th Division. In May 2022, he became commander of the 40th Division, then was deployed as commander of Task Force Spartan at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, from July 2023 to March 2024. In Oct. 2024, he assumed the role of Deputy Commander of U.S. Army Central and the Third Army.

The cease-fire supervision committee entered into force last Nov. 27 between Hezbollah and Israel and is composed of five members. It is co-chaired by France and the U.S., and completed by Lebanon, Israel, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Its main mission is to implement and monitor the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, primarily to ensure the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons in the south through the Lebanese army.

The cease-fire has been marred by numerous Israeli violations, including three bombings of Beirut's southern suburbs. The Israeli army still occupies five so-called strategic sites in South Lebanon, despite being supposed to withdraw on Feb. 18. In a speech on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated that the Israeli army must remain in what he called a "buffer zone" between Lebanon and the Hebrew state.

Following their meeting in Baabda, the two U.S. generals and the U.S. ambassador continued their tour with a stop in Ain al-Tineh to meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, then proceeded to Yarzeh for a visit with the Lebanese Army Commander, Rodolphe Haykal. They also made a stop at the Grand Serail to hold talks with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to take part in such an important mission, and I’m very optimistic about the future. The Lebanese Army is known for its professionalism, and my meetings confirmed its commitment to ensuring peace and stability," said Major General Michael Leeney, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon.

“The general will work closely with the Lebanese Army, UNIFIL, France, and Lebanon’s Military Technical Committee to help the army fully ensure the country’s security and sovereignty. Acknowledging the importance of halting hostilities, General Jasper Jeffers will continue to monitor the situation in Lebanon while also fulfilling his role as commander of US Special Operations Forces in the Levant, the Gulf, and Central Asia,” the embassy added.