In southern Lebanon, prefabricated houses are no longer a refuge

Since March 16, nearly 50 prefabricated residential units have been destroyed by Israeli strikes, while reconstruction remains pending.

/OLJ / By Lyana ALAMEDDINE, 30 April 2025 12:15

Abou Hassan standing on April 28, 2025, in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, in front of his prefab destroyed on April 3 by an Israeli strike. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

“Netanyahu must really like you,” a Naqoura (Sour district) resident says dryly to Abou Hassan as the hum of an Israeli drone echoes overhead in the border village on Monday.Coated in white dust and with soot on his hands, Abou Hassan stands in the rubble of what used to be two prefabricated structures — both destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on April 3 while he was away in a nearby town.One of the prefab units was meant to be a scooter repair shop for his son, who left for Ghana two days ago. “There’s nothing left for him here,” Abou Hassan says quietly.The other container had become a temporary shelter for the family, set up next to their original home — flattened earlier by an Israeli strike. Bought for $12,000 with compensation from Hezbollah, the prefab is now a burned-out shell. The family had only lived there for 17 days. “It was...
“Netanyahu must really like you,” a Naqoura (Sour district) resident says dryly to Abou Hassan as the hum of an Israeli drone echoes overhead in the border village on Monday.Coated in white dust and with soot on his hands, Abou Hassan stands in the rubble of what used to be two prefabricated structures — both destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on April 3 while he was away in a nearby town.One of the prefab units was meant to be a scooter repair shop for his son, who left for Ghana two days ago. “There’s nothing left for him here,” Abou Hassan says quietly.The other container had become a temporary shelter for the family, set up next to their original home — flattened earlier by an Israeli strike. Bought for $12,000 with compensation from Hezbollah, the prefab is now a burned-out shell. The family had only lived there for 17...
