Over a year of deadly Israeli attacks on journalists in Lebanon

Issam Abdallah was near Alma al-Shaab in the Sour district, accompanied by colleagues, documenting Israeli strikes just five days after Hezbollah opened a front in southern Lebanon.

Abdallah, a videographer for Reuters, was killed exactly two years ago, on Oct. 13, 2023, by two Israeli tank shells. Six other journalists were injured, including AFP reporter Christina Assi, who had to amputate her right leg.

The attack, described as a “war crime” by a U.N. rapporteur, was not an isolated incident: 13 journalists have been killed in Lebanon since Oct. 8, 2023, including one after the cease-fire in November 2024.

Chronology of journalists killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes:

Aug. 8, 2025 – Mohammad Shehadeh

Shehadeh ran the online news site Hawana Loubnan and was also a member of Hezbollah. He was killed by an Israeli strike on Zahrani road in the Nabatieh district.

The head of the Lebanese Press Editors Association condemned the targeting of journalists.

Oct. 25, 2024: Ghassan Najjar, Mohammad Reda and Wissam Kassem

At 3:30 a.m., an Israeli air strike hit a vacation village in Hasbaya, southern Lebanon, where 18 journalists representing seven media outlets were staying, according to caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari.

Wissam Kassem, cameraman for Al- Manar, Ghassan Najjar and Mohammad Reda, respectively the cameraman and technician for Al-Mayadeen, were killed, while at least seven other journalists suffered “various injuries.”

The strike was widely condemned in Lebanon and described as a war crime by the political authorities.

Oct. 23, 2024: Ali al-Hadi Yassine

Ali al-Hadi Yassine, cameraman for Al-Manar, was killed in one of the Israeli night raids on Beirut's southern suburbs.

That same evening, an Israeli raid targeted an office of the Al-Mayadeen channel in Ouzai, where no journalists were present at the time of the strike. The channel had previously evacuated its premises in Beirut, according to a source contacted by L'Orient-Le Jour.

On the evening of Oct. 24, Al-Manar announced the death of its cameraman in the introduction to its news program, without giving further details of where he had been killed.

Oct. 16, 2024: Mohammad Ghadboun

Mohammad Ghadboun, a freelance photographer and journalist working for a Yemeni TV station, was killed in an Israeli strike on the town of Qana (Sour district). The strike killed more than 15 people.

Oct. 16, 2024: Mohammad Bitar

Mohammad Bitar, journalist and communications officer for the municipality of Nabatieh, was killed in Israeli strikes targeting the headquarters of the municipality in this southern Lebanese town.

At least 16 other people, including the president of the municipal council, were killed in the intense strikes. They were gathered in the municipality to prepare aid for residents who had remained in Nabatieh.

Oct. 11, 2024: Hussein Safa

Hussein Safa was a photographer for the Hawana Lebanon website. He was killed in a nighttime Israeli strike on Mayfadoun (Nabatieh). He was originally from Zibdin, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

Sept. 25, 2024: Kamel Karaki

Kamel Karaki was a photojournalist and cameraman for Al-Manar for 25 years. He was killed by an Israeli strike on his home in the village of Qantara (Marjayoun).

Sept. 23, 2024: Hadi al-Sayyed

Hadi al-Sayyed was a journalist for Al-Mayadeen. He was killed by an Israeli attack on his home in Srifa (Sour), on the first day of Israel's “Northern Arrows” operation, the expanded war against Lebanon.

More than 500 people were killed in massive Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa on this day alone.

Nov. 21, 2023: Farah Omar and Rabih Maamari

Farah Omar was Al-Mayadeen's correspondent in the South. She was in Tayr Harfa (Sour) with Rabih Maamari, photographer and cameraman for the channel, when they were killed in an Israeli air strike while covering armed clashes in this border area. Their guide, Hussein Aqil, was also killed that day.

Oct. 13, 2023: Issam Abdallah

Issam Abdallah, photographer and videographer for Reuters, was the first journalist to be killed by Israel in the current war in southern Lebanon, six days after the start of the Gaza war.

He was hit by two Israeli tank shells while in the village of Alma Shaab (Sour) with a group of journalists from various media. Six other reporters, two from Reuters, two from Qatar's Al-Jazeera and two from Agence France-Presse (AFP), were wounded: Thaer al-Soudani, Maher Nazeh, Carmen Joukhadar, Elie Brakhia, Dylan Collins and photographer Christina Assi, whose right leg had to be amputated.

Independent investigations by Reuters, AFP, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International concluded that Israeli 120 mm tank shells were used. The Israeli army, who say they have been investigating for a year, have still not given their conclusions.

