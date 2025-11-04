Israeli soldier's body returned by Hamas arrives in Israel

The Israeli army has received the body of an Israeli soldier handed over on Tuesday evening by Hamas, as confirmed by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel announced that its security forces had received the body from the Red Cross. The captive had been taken hostage by the Palestinian movement during the attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The coffin was "handed over to the army and the Shin Bet," the internal security service, and will be transferred to Israel for a military ceremony and identification, Netanyahu's office said in a statement.