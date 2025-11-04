Marfa’ Projects gallery turns 10

Gallerist Joumana Asseily chose to celebrate her complicated first decade with joy.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
04 November 2025 16:28
Elene Chantladze. "Untitled," 2022, mixed media on paper, 22 × 35 cm. (Credit: The artist and LCQueisser, Tbilisi, Cologne)
BEIRUT — Joumana Asseily says her work has not been driven by strategy.“It’s something very intuitive,” the gallerist says. “You look at the work. You meet the artist. [You see] what is relevant, why it’s relevant. “For me,” she adds, “these artists all have something very special, something I want to defend, that I love to present, to support.” More from Jim A stroll around the first leg of Istanbul’s ‘Three-Legged Cat’ In the decade since Asseily founded Marfa’ Projects, a modestly sized white cube-style space in Beirut’s Port district, she has attracted a diverse assortment of talent. Most of her artists are Lebanese, or otherwise associated with Lebanon, and were without local gallery representation before 2015. The diversity lies in their practices. “It’s important to have variety,” she adds. “Of 14 artists, five are painters —...
