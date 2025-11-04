Marfa’ Projects gallery turns 10

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — Joumana Asseily says her work has not been driven by strategy.“It’s something very intuitive,” the gallerist says. “You look at the work. You meet the artist. [You see] what is relevant, why it’s relevant. “For me,” she adds, “these artists all have something very special, something I want to defend, that I love to present, to support.” More from Jim A stroll around the first leg of Istanbul’s ‘Three-Legged Cat’ In the decade since Asseily founded Marfa’ Projects, a modestly sized white cube-style space in Beirut’s Port district, she has attracted a diverse assortment of talent. Most of her artists are Lebanese, or otherwise associated with Lebanon, and were without local gallery representation before 2015. The diversity lies in their practices. “It’s important to have variety,” she adds. “Of 14 artists, five are painters —...

BEIRUT — Joumana Asseily says her work has not been driven by strategy.“It’s something very intuitive,” the gallerist says. “You look at the work. You meet the artist. [You see] what is relevant, why it’s relevant. “For me,” she adds, “these artists all have something very special, something I want to defend, that I love to present, to support.” More from Jim A stroll around the first leg of Istanbul’s ‘Three-Legged Cat’ In the decade since Asseily founded Marfa’ Projects, a modestly sized white cube-style space in Beirut’s Port district, she has attracted a diverse assortment of talent. Most of her artists are Lebanese, or otherwise associated with Lebanon, and were without local gallery representation before 2015. The diversity lies in their practices. “It’s important to have variety,” she...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in