Replicas of missiles and Israeli coffins: Iran marks seizure of U.S. embassy

Thousands of Iranians on Tuesday marked the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran by hanging effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu in public and parading replicas of missiles and Israeli coffins. The atmosphere was particularly combative as only five months have passed since the 12-day June war where Israeli strikes killed close to a thousand people.

"Death to America, death to Israel!" chanted demonstrators in the Iranian capital, including many young people and students, energized by old revolutionary songs.

While these gatherings are held every year, "this year, the country is under some pressure" from the United States and Israel, Mohammad Hossein told AFP, accompanied by a friend wearing American-brand Nike clothing.

"The United States' hostility toward us will never end. Every time they try to get us in another way," added Malek, a 57-year-old employee who preferred not to give his full name.

American and Israeli flags were burned and trampled. Above the crowd, effigies representing U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swung, hanged from a crane as in public executions in Iran.

Participants dressed as Israeli soldiers carried coffins draped with the Israeli flag, a reference to Israeli losses in Gaza and during its was with Iran.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented attack against Iran, killing dozens of senior Iranian officers and nuclear scientists.

The strikes triggered a 12-day war between the two countries, during which the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, even as they had just entered into talks with Tehran.

'A duty'

"Our country was savagely attacked, young people our age died," said Sareh Habibi, a 17-year-old student, adding that it was a "duty" to attend the rally.

Along the parade route, replicas of Iranian missiles used in June against Israel bore the inscription "we love fighting the Israeli regime."

Fake centrifuges were also set up to remind people that Iran is holding firm on its right to develop its nuclear activities, which it insists are solely for civilian purposes, against the West, which suspects it of seeking nuclear weapons.

According to state media, similar gatherings took place in several other cities across the country, including Mashhad, Isfahan, Kerman and Rasht.

Some participants waved portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, or figures from the 'axis of resistance,' led by Tehran against Israel, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed last year during Israel's war on Lebanon.

On Nov. 4, 1979, less than nine months after the monarchy was overthrown and the Islamic Republic established in Iran, a group of students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran, accusing it of being a "den of spies."

Several dozen U.S. diplomats were taken hostage, some for 444 days, marking the break between Tehran and Washington, who had previously been allies.

On Monday, Khamenei ruled out any cooperation with the United States as long as Washington does not change its policy in the region, including its support for Israel.