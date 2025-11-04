Four children injured in shell explosion from war remnants in Hermel area

BEKAA — Four children were injured when a shell from war remnants exploded near a house in the town of Sahlat al-Maa (Hermel), our correspondent in the Bekaa reported.

They were transported to al-Batoul Hospital, and investigations have been launched, according to our correspondent.

Following the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel which spanned from October 2023 to November 2024, dozens of unexploded ordnance remain in the areas most targeted by the Israeli army, notably in South Lebanon and the Bekaa.

In July UNIFIL released a statement stating that "it is important to remember that if you find any objects that look suspicious because of their shape, size, or materials, and that might be related to ammunition or explosive components, you should not touch or mess with them. These objects could be really dangerous. The Lebanese Army must be notified immediately so that explosives experts can intervene and ensure the safety of the area."

The Lebanese Army regularly announces operations to detonate ammunition remnants in its specialized fields.

In May, a missile remnant from the war exploded in the village of Sinik (Saida), causing three mild injuries.

Reporting contributed by our correspondent in the Bekaa Sarah Abdallah