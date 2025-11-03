Touch: 55% increase in data consumption in Lebanon due to improved infrastructure

Mobile operator Touch, which shares the Lebanese market with Alfa, announced Monday that improvements made to its infrastructure have led to a "significant 55 percent increase" in data consumption among its subscribers compared to 2024.

In a statement, the company reported that the "average data consumption among its subscribers rose from 370 terabytes to 575 terabytes, marking a 55 percent increase compared to 2024."

This was made possible by the modernization of its 4G network over the past three months.

Among the upgrades, Touch has put new relay stations into service, adding sites and equipment across the country, notably in Abdeh, Shadra, and Zgharta in northern Lebanon, Anjar and Qaa near the Syrian border in the Bekaa, Beirut, and Baakline in the Chouf region.

According to the operator, this "simultaneously strengthens the network’s coverage and capacity."

In the statement, the company’s CEO and chairman of the board, Karim Salim Salam, recalled that this "first phase" of infrastructure renovation is part of "the first phase of Telecommunications Minister Charles al-Hage’s plan," which is expected to span three years and prepare for the gradual rollout of 5G.