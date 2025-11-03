Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Turkey says Israel must stop violating truce


/Reuters / By Reuters, 03 November 2025 16:18

Turkey says Israel must stop violating truce

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during an Israeli strike on the besieged Palestinian territory on Oct. 30, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Israel must stop its regular violations of the U.S.-backed cease-fire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.

He was speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.

