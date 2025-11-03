Turkey says Israel must stop violating truce

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Israel must stop its regular violations of the U.S.-backed cease-fire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.
He was speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Israel must stop its regular violations of the U.S.-backed cease-fire in Gaza and also fulfil its duty to allow access to humanitarian aid.
He was speaking after a ministerial meeting in Istanbul involving Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia and Turkey.