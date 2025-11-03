Investigations into the murder are 'ongoing', Aoun tells victim's parents

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun met with the family of Elio Abu Hanna, who was killed by Palestinian gunmen in Shatila, in the southern suburbs of Beirut last week.

The meeting, which included his father, mother, sister, and the family’s lawyer Ziad Aswad, was confirmed by the Lebanese Presidency on X Monday.

Aoun offered his condolences to the family, affirming that the "investigations being conducted by the security agencies are ongoing until the truth is revealed."

Elio, 24, was shot and killed by an armed Palestinian patrol in the eastern part of Shatila camp last week, after inadvertently entering the area while driving home from Beirut’s Badaro neighborhood.

Seriously injured, he was taken to a hospital in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where he later succumbed to his wounds.

The killing sparked widespread outrage on social media and across Lebanon, especially that it comes amid calls for disarmament of all armed non-state actors in Lebanon.