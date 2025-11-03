Israel says remains handed over by Hamas belong to captives

Israel confirmed Monday that remains handed over by Hamas the day before belonged to three hostages seized by Palestinian militants during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack.

The remains were handed over as part of the ongoing Gaza cease-fire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Following the completion of the identification process... representatives of the Israeli army informed the families of the hostages killed in action... that their loved ones have been repatriated to Israel and identified," the statement said.

The remains are those of American-Israeli Captain Omer Neutra, 21 years old at the time of his abduction, Corporal Oz Daniel, 19, and Colonel Assaf Hamami, 40, the highest-ranking officer killed by Hamas.

Hamas handed over their remains on Sunday via the Red Cross.

Hamas's armed wing said it had found the remains earlier on Sunday "along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip".

Hamas had been holding 48 hostages in Gaza when the truce came into effect on Oct. 10, including 20 who were alive.

Since the start of the truce, Hamas has released the 20 surviving hostages and begun handing over the remains of 28 deceased captives.

Of the latter, it has so far returned 20 — including 18 Israelis, one Thai national, and one Nepali.

Israel has accused Hamas of dragging its feet in returning the bodies, while the Palestinian group says the process is slow because many remains are buried beneath Gaza's rubble.

It has repeatedly called on mediators and the Red Cross to provide it with the necessary equipment and personnel to recover the bodies.