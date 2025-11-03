Israel recovers the bodies of three soldiers who were held in Gaza | LIVE

Israel: Former military attorney general arrested over suspected leaks
Former Israeli military attorney general Yifat Tomer-Yeroushalmi was arrested in connection with an investigation into the leak of a video showing 2024 violence by Israeli soldiers against Palestinian detainees at the high-security Sde Teiman prison, AFP reports.
After announcing her resignation on Friday, Tomer-Yeroushalmi briefly went missing on Sunday, prompting media speculation of a possible suicide attempt.
In a Telegram post, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Monday that “in light of last night’s events, the Prison Service will act with heightened vigilance to ensure the detainee’s safety in the detention center where she is being held.”
South Lebanon: Israeli fire toward Kfar Shuba
This morning, the Israeli army fired automatic weapons toward the village of Kfar Shuba (Hasbaya district) from the Samaka position on the contested heights, according to local reports. Israeli drones also flew over Majdel Selm and Houla (Marjayoun district).
Lebanese Army confronts Israeli patrol near Mais al-Jabal
Significant Israeli troop movements were observed Sunday evening east of Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun district), prompting a rapid Lebanese Army deployment with troops and tanks, marking the first major confrontation since Israel’s unprecedented incursion in Blida on Oct. 29, which resulted in the killing of a municipal employee.
On Sunday evening, an Israeli drone launched three missiles at an excavator in the Zefta valley (Nabatieh district) without casualties, though property damage was reported. Israeli artillery also shelled areas near Chebaa (Hasbaya district).
Trump: Netanyahu is ‘a talented man,’ US may intervene in trial
In a CBS “60 Minutes” interview, U.S. President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a very talented man” and “the kind of person Israel needs.”
He added that Netanyahu is being treated unfairly in his corruption trial and suggested U.S. involvement to help him.
This follows Trump’s earlier call on Oct. 13 for President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.
Turkey convenes Muslim partners on Gaza
Turkey is hosting foreign ministers from seven Muslim-majority countries (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Indonesia) in Istanbul to discuss Gaza’s future amid ongoing security and humanitarian challenges despite the truce, AFP reports.
Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will push for mechanisms enabling Palestinians to manage Gaza’s security and governance and will call for expanded humanitarian aid. Israel views Ankara’s diplomatic push as too close to Hamas.
Israel receives bodies of three hostages from Gaza
Israel announced Monday that it received the bodies of three soldiers — Omer Neutra, Asaf Hamami, and Oz Daniel — previously held by Hamas, delivered via the Red Cross under the ceasefire agreement, AFP and Haaretz report.
Since the truce began on Oct. 10, Hamas has released 20 surviving hostages and returned 20 of the 28 deceased. Earlier, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said the three soldiers’ bodies were found along a southern Gaza tunnel and would be handed over under the prisoner exchange agreement.
