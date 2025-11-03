Israel vows to ‘continue and intensify’ strikes in Lebanon as offensives persist in Gaza: Everything you need to know this Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Nov. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:9:30 a.m: Parliamentary Committee on Women and Children, chaired by MP Inaya Ezzeddine, will meet in the committee hall, MPs’ offices building, 2nd floor.11:00 a.m.: Parliamentary Committee on Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs, chaired by MP Bilal Abdallah, will meet in the MPs’ offices building, library hall.10:00 a.m: Association of Administrative Delegates Working in Public High Schools will hold a sit-in in front of the Education Ministry – UNESCO area, protesting the minister’s decision to reassign some administrative delegates to primary and intermediate education.8:30 p.m: Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors...

8:30 p.m: Médecins Sans...

