Israel vows to ‘continue and intensify’ strikes in Lebanon as offensives persist in Gaza: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Nov. 3
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 03 November 2025 09:09
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Nov. 3, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:9:30 a.m: Parliamentary Committee on Women and Children, chaired by MP Inaya Ezzeddine, will meet in the committee hall, MPs’ offices building, 2nd floor.11:00 a.m.: Parliamentary Committee on Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs, chaired by MP Bilal Abdallah, will meet in the MPs’ offices building, library hall.10:00 a.m: Association of Administrative Delegates Working in Public High Schools will hold a sit-in in front of the Education Ministry – UNESCO area, protesting the minister’s decision to reassign some administrative delegates to primary and intermediate education.8:30 p.m: Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors...
