Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages Sunday night

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of three Israeli captives later on Sunday as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a cease-fire agreement with Israel in Gaza.

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies... that were found earlier today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8 p.m. Gaza time [6 p.m. GMT]," the group announced on its Telegram channel.