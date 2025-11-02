Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA CEASE-FIRE

Hamas says to hand over bodies of three Israeli hostages Sunday night


AFP / 02 November 2025 19:12

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the bodies of three Israeli captives later on Sunday as part of the ongoing hostage-prisoner exchange under a cease-fire agreement with Israel in Gaza.

"The Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the bodies... that were found earlier today along the route of one of the tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip at 8 p.m. Gaza time [6 p.m. GMT]," the group announced on its Telegram channel.

