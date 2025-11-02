Berri at a crossroads: To lay down arms or risk his speakership?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since 1992, Lebanon has had 10 prime ministers, five presidents — and Nabih Berri. Reelected speaker of Parliament after every election, without ever facing real competition, Berri has long seemed immovable. But with the May 2026 legislative elections approaching, the head of the Amal Movement appears, for the first time, to be on shaky ground.Parties that stand against Hezbollah — and potentially the international community — are seriously considering ending the Hezbollah-Amal duo’s monopoly over the community’s 27 parliamentary seats. If that effort succeeds, it could pave the way for someone other than Berri to run for the speakership. Unless, that is, the speaker chooses to align himself with the state’s efforts to assert a monopoly over arms — a tacit but useful alliance. Beyond the headlines Berri turns debate sectarian to...

Since 1992, Lebanon has had 10 prime ministers, five presidents — and Nabih Berri. Reelected speaker of Parliament after every election, without ever facing real competition, Berri has long seemed immovable. But with the May 2026 legislative elections approaching, the head of the Amal Movement appears, for the first time, to be on shaky ground.Parties that stand against Hezbollah — and potentially the international community — are seriously considering ending the Hezbollah-Amal duo’s monopoly over the community’s 27 parliamentary seats. If that effort succeeds, it could pave the way for someone other than Berri to run for the speakership. Unless, that is, the speaker chooses to align himself with the state’s efforts to assert a monopoly over arms — a tacit but useful alliance. Beyond the headlines Berri turns debate...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in