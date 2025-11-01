How Yassin Jaber became one of the IMF’s strongest allies

Finance Minister Yassin Jabber at a meeting with an IMF delegation, Sept. 25, 2025, in Beirut. (Photo: Stephanie Bechara/L’Orient-Le Jour)
"Not signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be suicide," uttered Yassin Jaber to the Finance and Budget Committee on Thursday. In making this bold statement, he wasn't just reaffirming a principle, as the fallout from persistent disagreements between the IMF and the Lebanese delegation made headlines in recent weeks. He was also marking the end of a journey that had seen him move from the unofficial status of banking sector ally to a staunch advocate of a deal with the IMF, even if it means accepting concessions still not palatable to the banks or to Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank.) The finance minister thus played a leading role in the government’s adoption of amendments to the banking restructuring law. "We were quite shocked to see Jaber so thoroughly take up the IMF's remarks...
