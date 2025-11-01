How Yassin Jaber became one of the IMF’s strongest allies

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google "Not signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be suicide," uttered Yassin Jaber to the Finance and Budget Committee on Thursday. In making this bold statement, he wasn't just reaffirming a principle, as the fallout from persistent disagreements between the IMF and the Lebanese delegation made headlines in recent weeks. He was also marking the end of a journey that had seen him move from the unofficial status of banking sector ally to a staunch advocate of a deal with the IMF, even if it means accepting concessions still not palatable to the banks or to Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank.) The finance minister thus played a leading role in the government’s adoption of amendments to the banking restructuring law. "We were quite shocked to see Jaber so thoroughly take up the IMF's remarks...

"Not signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be suicide," uttered Yassin Jaber to the Finance and Budget Committee on Thursday. In making this bold statement, he wasn't just reaffirming a principle, as the fallout from persistent disagreements between the IMF and the Lebanese delegation made headlines in recent weeks. He was also marking the end of a journey that had seen him move from the unofficial status of banking sector ally to a staunch advocate of a deal with the IMF, even if it means accepting concessions still not palatable to the banks or to Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank.) The finance minister thus played a leading role in the government’s adoption of amendments to the banking restructuring law. "We were quite shocked to see Jaber so thoroughly take up the IMF's...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in