US-SYRIA

Syrian president Sharaa expected to visit Washington, US envoy says


/Reuters / 01 November 2025 17:17

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa looks on as he attends the "Aleppo, Key to Victory" celebration marking Syria's liberation, in Aleppo, Syria, on May 27, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters/File Photo)

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Saturday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was expected to visit Washington.

During the visit, Syria would "hopefully" join the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual global security and geopolitical conference.

News

