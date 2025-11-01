Syrian president Sharaa expected to visit Washington, US envoy says

U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Saturday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa was expected to visit Washington.
During the visit, Syria would "hopefully" join the U.S.-led coalition to defeat the Islamic State, Barrack told reporters on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, an annual global security and geopolitical conference.
