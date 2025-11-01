Hezbollah MP: Why doesn't government order army to repel Israeli aggressions?

Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine questioned Saturday why the government of Nawaf Salam does not order the Lebanese Army to "take the necessary measures to repel Israeli aggressions," after President Joseph Aoun called on the military to "face" any new Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory.

In a speech delivered during a ceremony in Biyada, southern Lebanon, the MP called on the government to "seriously review the national priorities, as set out in its ministerial statement, putting Israeli aggressions and the issue of construction and reconstruction at the forefront."

"This government must convene an extraordinary session to study all available options to deter the enemy and put an end to the ongoing aggressions and offensive against Lebanon by every means at its disposal, especially as it has diplomatic and political relations with most allied or friendly countries, whether American, Western or Arab," Ezzeddine added.

"Why doesn't the government issue a national political decision ordering the command of the Lebanese army to take the necessary measures to repel these aggressions and prevent the enemy from going further and violating Lebanese sovereignty?" the MP further asked.

His remarks come after the Israeli army, continuing its daily violations of the cease-fire in Lebanon, infiltrated the village of Blida (Marjayoun district) on Thursday and killed a municipal employee.

The lawmaker also urged the state "to ensure the protection and care of its citizens." He also argued that "everything the United States is doing today in terms of pressure and political maneuvering under enticing slogans aims to achieve through politics what the enemy could not achieve on the ground, and to dominate and control the region, sometimes through negotiation, sometimes for normalization."

"We see them polishing their efforts using terms such as technical, ordinary or indirect negotiation, but these maneuvers fool no one any longer," he concluded.

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem categorically rejected the idea of any new agreement with Israel, referring to statements by President Aoun that Lebanon is "ready to negotiate" with the Israeli state to end its attacks.

The American administration, especially one of its envoys, Tom Barrack, had recently urged Beirut to agree to open direct dialogue with Israel based on the creation of an "economic zone" in southern Lebanon — a buffer zone, demilitarized and controlled by international forces.