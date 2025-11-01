Environment minister: Damage 'very significant' in Arsal's Syrian refugee camps

BEIRUT — During a tour of Syrian refugee camps in the village of Arsal (Baalbeck district) on Saturday, Environment Minister Tamara al-Zein pointed out that “the damage is very significant, and the pollution is severe due to random sewage," noting that she will raise this issue in the Cabinet after assessing the extent of the damage, local media outlets reported.

Thousands of Syrian refugees who were living in Arsal returned to their homeland since the fall of the former Syrian regime in December 2024.

All that remains of the 180 Syrian refugee camps in Arsal are empty alleys, abandoned concrete structures, garbage and rubble.

During her visit to the village, Zein met with Arsal's mayor, Mounir Hojeiri and members of the Arsal Municipality.

Hojeiri explained to the minister the extent of the damage in the camps after the Syrian displaced people returned to their villages.

During the visit, the minister said, "International organizations are responsible for restoring the lands to their state before the displacement. The landowners and the municipality cannot bear the burden of the destruction and the camp debris, given the very high costs.

"We saw destruction in the southern villages as a result of the Israeli aggression, which is no different from what we saw in Arsal, and I will raise this issue in the Cabinet after assessing the extent of the damage," she added.