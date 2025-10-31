Palestinians bury 15-year-old shot by Israeli military in West Bank

Crowds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank town of Silwad attended the funeral of a 15-year-old boy on Friday after he was shot dead by Israeli forces overnight.

About 200 mourners clapped and chanted as they carried the body of Yamen Hamed, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, through the crowded streets.

Some waved Palestinian flags, while others clutched those representing the Islamist movement Hamas and its longtime rival Fatah, the party of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas. Inside, women sobbed over the teenager's body, stroking and kissing his face.

Earlier on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry had announced the death of "Yamen Samed Yousef Hamed ... by occupation bullets in Silwad, northeast of Ramallah."

When asked by AFP about the incident, the Israeli military said that during an operation in Silwad, "a terrorist was identified with a suspicious flaming object that was suspected to be an explosive device."

"After identification, the soldiers responded with fire and eliminated the terrorist," it added.

Yousef Hamed, the boy's father, said his son had been joyful in his final moments.

"Right before, he was at home with us, happy and playing," he told AFP.

"Usually, when he leaves, he just says: 'Bye, I'm leaving'. This time, as he was leaving, he said goodbye to each of his brothers, his mother, everyone, one by one.... It was as if he somehow felt it this time, or God inspired him," he added.

"He said goodbye to everyone, then he left, but did not come back."

Violence in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, has soared since the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, triggering the Gaza war.

A new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas took effect in the territory on Oct. 10, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

At least 996 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the start of the war in Gaza, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks, according to official Israeli figures.