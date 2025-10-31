Public Works Ministry launches road work ahead of papal visit

BEIRUT — The Public Works Ministry announced on Friday that it had launched roadwork projects ahead of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon, set for Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. Lebanon's roads suffer from a systemic lack of upkeep, resources, and electricity, leaving them riddled with potholes, poorly marked, and unlit.

The ministry has "intensified its efforts on the ground to rehabilitate and modernize a number of roads and key thoroughfares that will serve as routes for the papal motorcades and events," it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, these measures are intended to facilitate travel within Lebanon for those visiting during "this major national and spiritual event."

Work, which has already begun, includes the rehabilitation of the road connecting Jounieh to Bkirki, where the seat of the Maronite Patriarchate is located, and to Harissa, where the Our Lady of Lebanon statue and pilgrimage site is located. The route from Jal al-Dib to Deir al-Salib, the road from Annaya to the Saint Charbel Monastery, as well as the route between the Biel complex and the Beirut waterfront, are also set to be refurbished.

"These works are part of the overall plan approved by Cabinet at its Oct. 23 meeting, reflecting the Lebanese state's commitment to ensuring the highest levels of preparedness and public safety ahead of the visit," the ministry said.

On Monday, the Lebanese presidency published the official program for the pope's three-day visit, rich in meetings and symbolic milestones. Notably, a prayer is planned at Annaya on the tomb of Saint Charbel — a spiritual figurehead for Lebanese Christians — as well as a minute of silence at the Beirut Port, scarred by the Aug. 4, 2020, double explosion.