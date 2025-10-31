Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

Beirut municipality treasurer arrested over ‘hasty’ reimbursement

Firefighters from the Beirut brigade had been waiting since 2019 to receive the value of fuel vouchers that were never paid by their employer.

Gabriel BLONDEL, Yara Sarkis, 31 October 2025 13:53

Lire cet article en Français
Beirut municipality treasurer arrested over ‘hasty’ reimbursement

Beirut municipality headquarters. (Credit: NNA)

Beirut municipality treasurer Khodr Bou Aram was arrested on Thursday by State Security following the withdrawal of $330,000 from the municipality’s funds. This new development in the case, reported by Al-Jadeed, came after the Court of Audit started an investigation on Wednesday, as announced on the same day by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar.The amount, which was reportedly withdrawn from the institution’s funds without the approval of the municipal council and Beirut Governor, Marwan Abboud, was actually intended as compensation for around 20 officers of the Beirut fire brigade.“The municipality treasurer released the money before the administrative procedure was completed. There is no embezzlement. It’s just that the payment was made prematurely,” a source within the municipality told L’Orient-Le Jour. More about the ongoings in...
Beirut municipality treasurer Khodr Bou Aram was arrested on Thursday by State Security following the withdrawal of $330,000 from the municipality’s funds. This new development in the case, reported by Al-Jadeed, came after the Court of Audit started an investigation on Wednesday, as announced on the same day by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar.The amount, which was reportedly withdrawn from the institution’s funds without the approval of the municipal council and Beirut Governor, Marwan Abboud, was actually intended as compensation for around 20 officers of the Beirut fire brigade.“The municipality treasurer released the money before the administrative procedure was completed. There is no embezzlement. It’s just that the payment was made prematurely,” a source within the municipality told L’Orient-Le Jour. More about the...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top