Beirut municipality treasurer arrested over ‘hasty’ reimbursement

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Beirut municipality treasurer Khodr Bou Aram was arrested on Thursday by State Security following the withdrawal of $330,000 from the municipality’s funds. This new development in the case, reported by Al-Jadeed, came after the Court of Audit started an investigation on Wednesday, as announced on the same day by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar.The amount, which was reportedly withdrawn from the institution’s funds without the approval of the municipal council and Beirut Governor, Marwan Abboud, was actually intended as compensation for around 20 officers of the Beirut fire brigade.“The municipality treasurer released the money before the administrative procedure was completed. There is no embezzlement. It’s just that the payment was made prematurely,” a source within the municipality told L’Orient-Le Jour. More about the ongoings in...

Beirut municipality treasurer Khodr Bou Aram was arrested on Thursday by State Security following the withdrawal of $330,000 from the municipality’s funds. This new development in the case, reported by Al-Jadeed, came after the Court of Audit started an investigation on Wednesday, as announced on the same day by Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar.The amount, which was reportedly withdrawn from the institution’s funds without the approval of the municipal council and Beirut Governor, Marwan Abboud, was actually intended as compensation for around 20 officers of the Beirut fire brigade.“The municipality treasurer released the money before the administrative procedure was completed. There is no embezzlement. It’s just that the payment was made prematurely,” a source within the municipality told L’Orient-Le Jour. More about the...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in