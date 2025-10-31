The mysterious Russian-Polish 'prince' of Zokak al-Blat revealed at last

The history of the Hneineh Palace, located in the Zokak al-Blat neighborhood of Beirut, has long remained unclear.

It was said that this building, with decor inspired by the Alhambra and the architecture of Mamluk Egypt, was erected toward the end of 1860 or 1870 by a Russian nobleman who lived there until his death.

For a long time, no concrete information was available about the man. In the 1990s, German urban planning and Islamic art history specialist Ralph Bodenstein came across a series of albumen print photos in the Tarazi family archives depicting the palace's grand Moorish hall. The photographs carried a caption mentioning the "Maison Todorsshi in Beirut," later reinterpreted as "Maison Podorsshi in Beirut."

In 2011, Camille Tarazi discovered, through old postcards, that the Russian's name was Podhorski. This name then became the main lead for researcher Martayan, who set out with determination to reveal the identity of this mysterious occupant and presumed founder of the palace.

Martayan sifted through archival documents, academic works, travel journals, vintage photographs unearthed from the Tarazi family archives, and bibliographical sources collected with the help of Professor Sami A. Houry of Athabasca University (Calgary, Alberta, Canada).

Meanwhile, local historiography picked up the story by writer Janice Oberding, recounting a crime in Goldfield, a Nevada town founded by gold prospectors, where a flamboyant Polish semi-aristocrat, semi-adventurer named Konstanty Podhorski is killed by a jealous husband who catches him with his wife. The construction of the palace was then attributed to this gold seeker.

"But he, born in 1859 in Ukraine, wasn't even 25 when the palace was built ... Moreover, this residence could only have been the work of an iconoclastic mind, filled with multiple artistic and cultural references," says Martayan.

From Ukraine... To the Orient

The for-long unpublished journal of Podhorski was finally published in 2022, mentioning the existence of an "uncle," Kazimierz Jan Stanisław Podhorski, born in 1831 in Berezna, about 120 km southwest of Kyiv, Ukraine, would prove to be a particularly important document.

The author states that his relative came from a wealthy family of Polish landowning nobility and studied in Kyiv. He described Kazimierz as the head of an immense fortune, possessing an agreeable appearance, traveling the world, and speaking several languages.

He was "of extraordinary intelligence, cultured and learned like few of his peers ..." He frequented royal courts. The Queen of Württemberg called him "my charming friend," Empress Eugenie "invited him to her inner circles," Queen Victoria always asked him to visit her, and he spent weeks at the courts of South Asian rulers.

But the author laments that his uncle, "from a reasonably patriotic Pole, became a complete cosmopolitan and has now developed a taste for Moscow." Add to this his passion for Arabian horses: "a recurring theme throughout the accounts about him ... Not too surprising, knowing his father owned one of the best studs in Ukraine," reports Martayan.

Godfather of Lutfi Bey's Daughter

Reconstructing "the prince's Eastern period" was, however, impossible due to "fragmentary data, most of which are undated," Martayan notes. However, the existence of his palace in Zokak al-Blat is mentioned in several texts, including those by Maria Twarowska and Roman Aftanazy (author of 'History of residences in the former borderlands of the republic,' published in 1997).

Both maintain that before the 1880s, Podhorski spent many years in the Middle East and lived mainly in Beirut, where he had his own palace.

Inside, a sumptuous decor unfolds a profusion of details from Islamic art. (Credit: Photo provided by Camille Tarazi)

The first document attesting to the Polish "prince's" presence in Beirut dates back to the February-March 1883 issue of the newspaper at-Taqaddum, which mentions his participation in a social club meeting at the home of Jirjis Tueni (now the Tueni-Bustros Palace).

That same year, Thamarāt al-Funūn notes that he donated 5,374 piastres (50 pounds sterling at the time) to a public society in Beirut, the largest sum on the subscriber list — which included the Sursock, Bustros, Khoury, Debbas, Arslan families, as well as the French and U.S. consuls and the Ottoman Bank representative.

He also had a friendship with a Polish officer, a Freemason in the Sultan's service. And he was godfather to the daughter of Ludwik Monasterski (known as Lutfi Bey), the 1860s commander of the second Ottoman Dragoons regiment composed of Polish soldiers in Syria.

From the former Pomeshchik... To the Mezher and Hneineh families

In her travelogue, Lydie Paschkova, Figaro correspondent in Saint Petersburg and member of the Geographical Society, describes her visit to Beirut in June 1886 and her stop at Podhorski's palace in Zokak al-Blat.

"I learn that Podgorski, formerly a Pomeshshik [a term for Russian landed nobility], has finally settled and built an Arab house in Beirut. He claims to be purely Russian, but there is no one more Polish than him. The house is not yet finished, and, according to him, it's already cost 200,000 francs."

A decade later, in the winter of 1897-1898, a compatriot of the "prince" traveling in the Near East described the palace as the "embodiment of a fantasized Oriental dream," reporting that "it has come into the hands of another, but the apartment awaits its master, untouched. The new owner [Youssef Mezher] lives upstairs."

A view of the interior of the palace taken in 2000. (Credit: Camille Tarazi)

Paschkova's account also confirms that when Podhorski’s dragoman died, the house was bequeathed to his brother Salloum Selim Mezher. "We don't know the circumstances that led Podhorski to cede the building to him," Martayan notes, raising a number of questions: Were the Mezhers the original owners of the plot where Podhorski built his palace in the early 1880s?

Under Ottoman inheritance law, could the palace revert only to the Mezhers, as original landowners? Not having direct descendants and knowing he couldn't bequeath property to a foreigner, did Podhorski strike a deal with Salloum Mezher? All interpretations are possible.

The story of the Mezhers and the Hneineh Palace is lengthy and could be a topic for another time. The two sons of Salloum Mezher, Selim and Youssef, inherited the palace. Camille, Selim's son, sold his share to Joseph Hneineh, husband of Marie Mezher, the eldest of Youssef's six children.

According to accounts by Pierwszy (1959), Aftanazy, and the grandmother of historian Michael Zurowszki (a descendant of Podhorski's family branch), some of the objects amassed by the prince were brought back to Berezna, Ukraine, where Oriental style prevailed in 1891.

"Which could indicate that he had left the Orient for good in the early 1890s," notes Martayan.

'A one thousand and one nights palace'

Once its master had returned to his homeland, the palace was immortalized by Studio Dumas et fils, French photographer and explorer Andre Salles (1860-1929), Underwood & Underwood, and others.

Passing tourists flocked there, including orientalist Philippe Berger, who wrote in his 1895 travel diary that he was "going to see Count Podorski's house." Stopping in Beirut during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land after his abdication, King Milan I of Serbia visited the palace in 1889. A member of his entourage wrote in his journal about the lavish decor and the enchanting atmosphere of "a palace from the tales of 'One Thousand and One Nights.'"

The author of this research, Martayan, states that several photographs and accounts attest that Hneineh Palace remained lavishly decorated after Podhorski’s final departure in the late 1890s. He also notes that the title of "prince" or "count" attributed to Podhorski does not appear in any Polish publications from the time or since. "

Sometimes his name appears preceded by the title "Pan," which was once reserved for nobility, the equivalent of "Sir" in English." Worn out by his travels, Pan Podhorski died in his Berezna palace in 1898, surrounded by relics of his beloved Orient.

A building of exceptional value

"Because of its great size and sumptuous interior decor, partially inspired by the Alhambra and medieval Mamluk Egyptian architecture, the Hneineh Palace, located on Abdel-Kader Street in the Zokak al-Blat neighborhood, is a historic monument of exceptional artistic and anthropological value," notes May Davie in an article published by the University of Balamand.

Specializing in urban history, religious architecture, and socio-political structures in the Middle East, Davie highlights the heritage importance of this building and the need to preserve it in the context of Beirut's urban development between 1840 and 1940.

Squatted during the civil war, the building was sold by the Hneineh family to a Kobeissi, who sold it in the mid-2000s to Wahib Ali Ghaith and real estate developer and former Beirut municipal council member Saadeddine Nemr Wazzan.

In November 2009, the palace was declared off-limits for demolition by order of Culture Minister Salim Wardy. But following a "supposed accident," a gaping hole in the facade put the building in jeopardy.

The NGO Save Beirut Heritage, supported by Culture Minister Rony Arayji, succeeded in placing it on the 2016 World Monuments Watch list of the 100 most endangered sites.

In 2018, after months of work and a large budget, Maya Ibrahimshah returned some of the building's former glory to demonstrate to owner-developers that this magnificent structure could serve as a keystone for a worthy development project. In turn, believing that the palace, threatened with ruin, represents priceless heritage, Sabine Bustros and Guillaume Boudisseau were appointed to ensure its preservation.

"This palace is not just real estate. It is a witness to an era, a fragment of history, a beating heart buried under dust and neglect. Its elegance defies abandonment. But today, it is wavering. It must be saved," says Bustros.